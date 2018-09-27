DMK president Stalin undergoes minor surgery, to be discharged today

MK Stalin, 65, President of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), underwent a minor surgery on his thigh at Chennai’s Apollo hospital early Thursday after being admitted at midnight following a health scare.

The hospital issued a statement saying the minor surgical procedure was for the removal of a cyst from his right thigh.

DMK president MK Stalin was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai late last night. He underwent a minor surgical procedure for the removal of a cyst from his right thigh. He will be discharged this afternoon. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/4Shmw6dStR — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018

Earlier, T R Baalu, Principal Secretary, DMK said Stalin felt discomfort in his home around 11:45 pm and was taken to Apollo hospital.

“There is nothing critical. As he was continuously involved in party works, he did not go for medical check-ups for the past two months. Doctors have examined Stalin and he will be in rest for one or two days,” Baalu told HT ahead of the surgery.

It was earlier said that Stalin was hospitalised with a kidney problem.

Stalin became the president of DMK on August 28 after the death of his father and DMK supremo Karunanidhi on August 7.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 08:58 IST