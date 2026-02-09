DMK’s Tiruchi Siva submits notice of breach of privilege in RS against Piyush Goyal

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) lawmaker Tiruchi Siva on Monday submitted a notice of breach of privilege in the Rajya Sabha against Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal, alleging “lack of respect” for the House by briefing the media on the India-US trade deal outside the chambers while Parliament was in session. Siva said it is “ highly objectionable that Mr Piyush Goyal, has gone against the parliamentary convention. (PTI photo)

The notice submitted under Rule 267 sought a discussion on the implications of the trade agreement, particularly its impact on farmers and domestic industries.

In his notice, Siva said the minister, by announcing the details to the press about the trade deal with the USA first and not doing so in the Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha when they were in session has violated the privilege of the Parliament.

“The Practice and Procedure o f Parliament b y MN Kaul and SL Shakdher states that: According to the parliamentary practice, usage and convention, it is improper to announce any policy outside the Parliament when i t is i n session (p. 311),” the notice said.

The DMK leader cited an earlier instance when BJP’s senior leader LK Advani in 1980, while referring t o the Presidential Order dissolving the Delhi Metropolitan Council, had objected to the government announcing its decision to this effect, outside the House when it was in session.

Also Read: Atishi row: Delhi Assembly asks Punjab police to reply

“He added that it was invariably accepted in all legislatures in India as well as in the House of Commons that if the House was in session, no major policy pronouncement or no important decision of the Government was announced outside the House,” the notice said.

Citing another instance, the DMK leader said in August 2000, the then Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Krishnakant on another matter had given a ruling that “Normally, it is the practice that when Parliament is in session, the Government should make all policy statements in the House and not doing so would be highly improper.”

Siva said it is “highly objectionable that Mr Piyush Goyal, has gone against the parliamentary convention and made the policy announcement outside Rajya Sabha when the Budget session is ongoing.”