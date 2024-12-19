DNA report confirms flesh & bones recovered belong to murdered Bangladeshi MP

Kolkata: Flesh and bones recovered by the West Bengal police’s criminal investigating department (CID) probing the murder of Bangladesh MP Md. Anwarul Azim (Anar) belonged to the slain lawmaker, DNA reports have confirmed. Bangladeshi lawmaker Md Anwarul Azim Anar (Sourced)

Investigation revealed that Anar was allegedly murdered in a flat in New Town on May 13. His body was skinned, dismembered and chopped. While the flesh was allegedly flushed down the commode, the bones were dumped on the banks of a canal, said an officer.

The three-time Awami League lawmaker had come to West Bengal on May 12 this year and had gone missing the next day prompting the police of both the countries to launch an investigation.

On May 22, police in both Dhaka and West Bengal told the media that he was murdered.

The CID and Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s detective branch had recovered a few kilos of flesh from the septic tank of the apartment in North 24 Parganas on May 28, which were sent for forensic analysis.

The CID further recovered bones from a bank of a canal in South 24 Parganas on June 9.

“DNA reports have confirmed that the flesh and bones, which were recovered from the banks of a canal and the flat, are that of the Bangladesh MP,” a senior CID official told HT.

Probing into the murder of Anar, the CID collected the DNA samples from his daughter, Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen, who came to Kolkata in November this year.

The samples were sent to a Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

Also Read: B’desh MP murder: Flesh found from septic tank are of human being, says official

As of now, the detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police have arrested at least seven persons in connection with this case, the CID have nabbed two accused.

The alleged mastermind behind the murder, Aktaruzzaman Shahin, is still at large.

“He was a long-term business partner of the deceased and is suspected of being in the US, investigation has revealed. The Bangladesh police have approached the Interpol,” added the officer.