Do away with ghoonghat custom, time to put an end to it: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan’s chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that in a male-dominated society, the role of men was important in doing away with such customs that had no logical ground in today’s world.

india Updated: Dec 04, 2019 15:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot asserted that there was no place for “ghoonghat” or burqa in modern times.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot asserted that there was no place for "ghoonghat" or burqa in modern times.(File photo by Pramod Thakur/ Hindustan Times)
         

Questioning the logic behind the custom of “ghoonghat” in a progressive society, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said a campaign was needed to eradicate it and the participation of men was needed more than the women.

In a male-dominated society, the role of men was important in doing away with such customs that had no logical ground in today’s world, the chief minister said.

“The custom of ghoonghat is still prevalent in the society. What is the wisdom in keeping a woman in a veil in a progressive society? We are living in the era of science. The time has come to put an end to this custom,” he said.

Stating that a campaign was needed to do away with the custom, Gehlot said, “Women should come forward but more than women, men should come forward because women have to do this (covering their faces with a veil) due to pressure from men in a male-dominated society.” He asserted that there was no place for “ghoonghat” or burqa in modern times.

The chief minister was speaking at a “keertan darbar” programme organised as part of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev at his residence here.

He said Guru Nanak Dev’s preaching remained relevant in today’s world.

“He had a great vision and what he had said is relevant in today’s world. He talked about women empowerment and we should follow that. We should always respect a woman,” Gehlot said.

The country was passing through a phase where there was an atmosphere of hate, anger and violence and in such a time, Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings were very significant, he added.

Members of the Sikh community attended the function in large numbers.

