‘Do join, tonight’: PM Modi tweets on Man Vs Wild show with Bear Grylls

india

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 14:55 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tweeted about the Man vs Wild show to be aired on Discovery tonight, where he will be seen with host Bear Grylls tackling the challenges of the wild, saying that it was the best platform to create awareness about environment.

“What better than the lush green jungles of India, in the midst of Mother Nature to throw light on environmental conservation and climate change. Do join at 9 PM tonight!” the 68-year-old Modi tweeted.

Earlier, Grylls also tweeted writing: “Tonight watch my journey with PM @narendramodi for Man Vs Wild on @DiscoveryIN - Together let’s do all we can to protect the planet, promote peace & encourage a Never Give Up spirit. Enjoy the show.”

The show, which is in its eighth season, features Grylls tackling extreme challenges and navigating through remote locations around the world while imparting learnings on survival in the wild.

Among the celebrities who have earlier featured on the show are actresses Kate Winslet and Julia Roberts, tennis player Roger Federer, basketball star Michael B Jordan and President Obama.

Sahring his experiences, Grylls spoke about what stood out during the show. “What shone bright for me was his humility. He was a very humble guy and even though there was pouring rain and his secret services were trying to get out umbrellas, he said ‘no I’m fine’ and then we reached a river. I made this raft out of reeds and a tarpaulin. I said I think we can get across the river using this, but the secret services were like ‘we cannot put the Prime Minister in a little homemade raft’. But he (Modi) said he was fine and we’d do this together. He asked me to get in too, but the things started sinking. So it was me swimming and pushing him, he was soaking wet but there was a big smile on his face even through the rain. You learn about people in those moments,” Grylls, according to ANI..

Speaking about the show, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier said, “For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it.”

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 14:54 IST