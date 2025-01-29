‘Do not try to...": UP CM Yogi’s appeal to devotees after Mahakumbh stampede

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to devotees in Prayagraj to not go towards the Sangam Nose, and to carry out their bathing rituals at other ghats near the Ganga, in the aftermath of a stampede at the Triveni Sangam. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to devotees in Prayagraj to not go towards the Sangam Nose after the stampede

The stampede took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning as a large crowd of people arrived at the bathing site on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

The chief minister informed devotees that there are several bathing ghats which have been built for devotees to use to celebrate the Mauni Amavasya safely as authorities conduct rescue operations near the Sangam Nose.

CM Yogi in a post on X also asked people to follow the instructions of the administration, cooperate in making arrangements and not pay attention to any rumours as people are peacefully bathing at the other ghats.

Prime minister Narendra Modi has called CM Yogi Adityanath twice in the span of an hour to monitor the developments in the situation and has called for urgent relief measures. Union home minister Amit Shah also spoke to CM Yogi and promised the full support of the Centre.

Rescue operations are currently underway and those injured have been taken to the central hospital inside the Mela ground for treatment. People in knowledge of developments told HT on condition of anonymity than at least 15 bodies have been brought to the hospital.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri on Wednesday told PTI that due to the stampede, the seers have called off their Mauni Amavasya's Amrit Snan for now.

The Mela administration have also sent people back and a Rapid Action Force has been deployed to help manage the crowd and relief operations.

(with inputs from Rajeev Mullick)