Bofors was a scam, doomed Cong; Rafale will bring Modi back: Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to the bitter debate in the Lok Sabha on the Rafale deal with a sharp counter-offensive targeting the Congress, blaming it for spreading falsehood and ignoring national security concerns when it was in power for a decade till 2014. She said the Congress should “do homework” on Rafale deal before levelling allegations.

Nirmala Sitharaman, who detailed how the Rafale deal was better than the one negotiated by the previous UPA government, said a mud-slinging campaign was on against Prime Minister Narendra Modi because he had delivered a clean government for four years.

“I hate to say this. In the same breath, I do not want to talk of Bofors. Because Bofors was a scam that brought the Congress down... Rafale will bring Modi back to make a new India,” she said, wrapping up her reply to the acrimonious debate in parliament. (Live updates)

Sitharaman said her allegation against the previous government led by the Congress is that “they did not intend buying” the fighter jets. “National security was at risk but it did not bother them. Their treasury security was important,” she said.

The defence minister alleged that “something did not suit them” which stalled signing the deal with French aircraft manufacturer Dassault deal during UPA rule.

“There is a difference between defence dealings and dealing in defence. We don’t do defence dealings. We deal in defence with national security as a priority,” said Sitharaman.

“China and Pakistan are building a bigger fleet. The UPA government wanted only 18 flyaway fighter jets. UPA created a deadlock,” said Sitharaman countering the allegation that the NDA government reduced the number of Rafale fighter jets to be purchased from France. The new Rafale deal is for buying 36 fighter jets in flyaway condition, she said.

“The first aircraft will be delivered in September 2019 and 36 aircraft will be delivered in the year 2022. The process of negotiation was finished in 14 months,” Sitharaman said.

Earlier, the Congress led by party president Rahul Gandhi stepped up attack on the Modi government over Rafale deal alleging corruption in the defence agreement. Rahul Gandhi posed a series of questions including why the number of Rafale aircrafts to be purchased was reduced from 126 to 36.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 15:14 IST