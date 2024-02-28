Doc among 3 suspended after three deaths at Karnataka govt hospital

A gynaecologist and two staff members of a government hospital were suspended on Tuesday, after three women who had recently undergone surgery at the hospital died allegedly due to complications on account of medical negligence in the Tumakuru district of Karnataka, officials familiar with the matter said. The incident took place at Pavagad Mother and Children Hospital in Pavagada taluk, located about 160km from Bengaluru (HT)

The district health department has suspended three people employed under the National Health Mission (NHM) for contract-based work at the hospital. According to the officials, Dr Puja, a gynaecologist, nurse Padmavathi G, and OT technician Kiran have been suspended from their duties. The deceased identified as Anita (40), Narasamma (40), and Anjali (24) succumbed to alleged post-surgical infections, said the health officials.

Medical negligence has been proved in the preliminary enquiry into the matter, said an officials. According to an official statement, “the operation theatre and equipment used” to operate was not sterilised.

“We have found irregularities and negligence while conducting the surgeries and in connection with the management of the operation theatre and wards. Cleanliness of the operation theatre was not maintained... could be the reason for the spread of infection among the patients. All three patients were operated in the same operation theatre, further proving the suspicion on hygiene and cleanliness of the operation theatre and the equipment used for operation,” district health officer Dr Manjunath said.

Blood samples of all three deceased have been sent to Bengaluru Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to ascertain the accurate cause of the death, said another official. “The prima-facie probe clearly proves that there was lack of hygiene and failure in postpartum care. The sterilisation techniques could have been better. Operation cannot be conducted by a doctor alone. It is team work. All the three who were involved in the operation have been suspended with immediate effect. We are waiting for the FSL report and also the post-mortem examination report,” said Dr Manjunath.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased and villagers took to the streets on Monday, blocking the road leading to the hospital, demanding action against the medical professionals for negligence. The villagers lifted the protest after being assured of action against the accused by the officials.

The hospital, which was constructed at a cost of ₹22 crore, was inaugurated merely three months ago.

Earlier on Friday, seven surgeries had taken place at the hospital, including C-sections, uterine surgeries, and sterilizations, out of which three women died people familiar with the matter said.

“The victim Anita hailed from Virlagondi village, Narasamma from Byadanoor, and Anjali from Rajavanthi village of Pavagada taluk,” said an official from the district health department. “Anita passed away on Friday night, Narasamma, who underwent surgery for uterine infection, breathed her last at the hospital on Saturday. Anjali, who underwent a sterilisation procedure, died while being transported to the district hospital,” health department officials said.

Commissioner of health and family welfare, D Randeep meanwhile assured to take action against the accused. “The deputy director of family welfare visited the hospital at Pavagad on Saturday. We are conducting an investigation along three lines: assessing indicators of sterilisation exercises, evaluating infection-control protocols at the operation theatre, and determining whether the doctor was overworked. We anticipate receiving a comprehensive report soon, following which appropriate action will be taken.”

As of now, the three accused have been suspended, he said. Till the filing of this report, no FIR had been filed in connection with the incident, said the officials.