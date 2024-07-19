Doctor who revived elderly man at Delhi airport happened to be at spot because…

The doctor who performed a successful CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) on a senior citizen at the Delhi airport, said that it was ‘God’s will' that she was present to treat the person when he collapsed. The doctor can be seen giving the man CPR. (X/@Rishi Bagree)

The video of Dr Priya administering CPR went viral on social media and she was appreciated for her quick actions. The incident took place at Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

“Firstly, no one can take God's place. We are able to do any work only with His signals. We returned from Amarnath Yatra that day and our flight had got delayed. At the time (of the incident), we were in the food court area. In the nearby stall, there was an elderly man who suddenly fell,” she told news agency ANI.

The medical professional further stated that the person, who was in his sixties, ‘had no pulse at all.’

“My husband Dr Ramakant Goel was with me. When we reached (to attend to the man), a doctor couple was already there. When the four of us examined him, we found that he was unresponsive. his heartbeat had stopped and there was no pulse at all. We immediately performed CPR and within about five minutes, he turned responsive. His breathing and pulse had started and we continued the CPR,” Dr Priya, a resident of Jaipur, said.

“After some time, the patient became stable and his pulse rate got better. We called the airport staff as well. We later checked his pulse and saturation and it was better,” she added.

The doctor, a Duty Medical Officer (DMO) at the Ajmer Railway Hospital, was also praised by Vasudev Devnani, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of her native Rajasthan state.

"Her wisdom and courageous act will bring awareness. If CPR is given within five to six minutes of a heart attack, the patient's life and can be saved and he can be taken to a hospital on time." Devnani posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Performed during a cardiac arrest, a cardiopulmonary resuscitation is executed when the heart stops beating or beats too ineffectively to circulate blood to the brain and other vital organs.