Doctor's advice amid concerns over latest pneumonia outbreak in China

Rising cases of respiratory illnesses in northern China have sparked fresh health concerns, with speculation online of a new pandemic threat four years after Covid-19 first emerged in the country. Chinese health authorities, however, have attributed the rising infections to the end of strict Covid restrictions, the arrival of the cold season, and the circulation of known pathogens including influenza, mycoplasma pneumonia, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and SARS-CoV-2. A man carries a child as they leave a children's hospital in Beijing, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.(AP)

While the World Health Organization has requested more information on “undiagnosed pneumonia”, Beijing asserted that “there has been no detection of any unusual or novel pathogens.”

Amid growing concerns over the surge in respiratory illnesses in northern China, Dr Ajay Shukla, the Director of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, has offered advice to the public on minimizing the risk of infection and maintaining personal health practices. Shukla emphasized the importance of cleanliness and urged people to exercise caution, especially when in proximity to individuals displaying symptoms of respiratory illnesses.

"If you feel that there's someone who's got this respiratory illness or infection, try to maintain distance from other people," ANI quoted Shukla as saying.

"Because we are also dealing with pollution if you're going out, and if you can afford it, it's better you should use a mask, preferably an N95 and N99 mask. Wash your hands and maintain safe, healthy practices," he added.

Shukla mentioned that one expert pointed to a common but not dangerous bacterial infection, mycoplasma pneumoniae, as a possible cause for the illness. The director of RML Hospital further assured the public that, based on current information, there is no need to worry about the disease in India.

"Not a single patient infected with this disease has been found in India yet. There is no increase in cases in any part of India so far, or any part of the world apart from China," he affirmed.

Shukla asked people not to panic and that a pandemic-like situation will not happen going by the limited information that exists about this new influenza.

"According to the very few details that are available, people are saying there's nothing to panic about, there's nothing to suggest it is something that will take the shape of a pandemic, like with COVID. So, we should not start comparing it with that. I would suggest that we need to monitor the situation very closely and wait for additional information before we reach any conclusion," he said.

(With ANI inputs)