Doctors begin symbolic protest against assault of colleagues in Ranchi

All private and government doctors attended their duties wearing black badge in protest against the assault on four doctors at a private hospital in Ranchi on Thursday.

IMA Ranchi chapter secretary Dr Shyam Sidana said all 1700 doctors of private nursing homes and government hospitals as well as CHC, PHC and Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) started protest from Saturday against the assault on doctors by relatives of a patient who was brought dead at Rinchi Trust Hospital on Thursday. But the relatives thrashed doctors accusing them of negligence.

“We have given 48-hour ultimatum to administration for arresting the assaulters. Police attitude is positive. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anish Gupta assured to arrest before time. So we are waiting for his action,” said Dr Shyam Sidana.

A senior police officer would go to Jagannath Hospital to record statement of admitted doctors.

IMA state president Dr Pradeep Kumar Singh claimed that all 7,000 practicing doctors in state joined their duties wearing black badge.

He said “Doctors of private and government are living fear following repeated attack on doctors.”

Earlier on Wednesday a block development officer (BDO) had assaulted a senior medical officer of health department late night after calling him at residence in Dhanbad.

Dr Singh warned that all private nursing homes in the state would stop emergency services if the government did not wake up this time. “All problems generate from emergency service when dead body or critical case comes for treatment. After closure of emergency service, private would not face problem,” he observed.

Meanwhile, national body of IMA has also expressed concern over regular attacks on doctors. IMA national president Dr Ravi Wankhede and secretary general RV Ashokan on Saturday talked to Jharkhand secretary Dr Singh over phone and extended support to protest.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 14:48 IST