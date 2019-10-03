e-paper
Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Domestic help may have stolen data from computer at Piyush Goyal’s home: Cops

The alleged theft came to light on September 19 when Goyal’s wife, who was traveling outside Mumbai, returned and found valuables including silver vessels, some antique items and clothes missing.

india Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Domestic servant has been arrested for allegedly committing a theft at Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s house.
Domestic servant has been arrested for allegedly committing a theft at Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal's house.(Getty Images)
         

A 25-year-old domestic servant has been arrested for allegedly committing a theft at Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s house here, the police said on Thursday.

Accused Vishnu Kumar, who hails from Delhi, was also booked under the IT Act for allegedly sharing some information from a computer in the house with unidentified persons.

He was arrested from the national capital on Tuesday and brought here on Wednesday, a police official said.

The alleged theft came to light on September 19 when Goyal’s wife, who was traveling outside Mumbai, returned and found valuables including silver vessels, some antique items and clothes missing.

Kumar, who worked at the minister’s house, was untraceable.

The minister’s flat is located in the plush Napean Sea Road area of south Mumbai.

Kumar was also suspected to have shared some information stored on a personal computer in the flat with unidentified persons through email, the police official said.

The police registered a case under IPC sections 381 (theft by a servant), 405 (criminal breach of trust) and the Information Technology Act.

Further probe was on, the official said.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 11:40 IST

