Delhi double murder: Domestic help kills employer, her son over ‘scolding him’

A domestic help in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar has been arrested for allegedly killing his employer and her teenage son at their home following an argument, after the woman scolded him, PTI reported on Thursday, citing the police. Police personnel during an investigation after a woman and her teenage son were killed allegedly by their domestic help at their home at Lajpat Nagar in New Delhi on Thursday, July 3, 2025.(PTI)

The accused, Mukesh (24), a native of Hajipur in Bihar, was apprehended by railway police while attempting to flee on a train.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when Kuldeep Sewani, a resident of Lajpat Nagar-I, informed the police that his 42-year-old wife, Ruchika, and their son were not answering his calls and that bloodstains were visible on the staircase of their house.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said that a PCR van and an investigation team were dispatched to the scene following the call.

“Police forcibly opened the door and found the bodies of the woman and her son inside,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari.

While Ruchika's throat was slit and her body was found in the bedroom, the body of her 14-year-old son was recovered from the bathroom. Both of them were killed with a sharp weapon, the police officer said, according to PTI.

“Act of revenge”



Following an investigation, the police found that Mukesh had been working with the family for the last 3-4 years. He was hired as a domestic helper but also helped the couple at their garment shop in Lajpat Nagar market and also worked as their driver.

An unidentified police officer who was privy to the investigation said that the woman had scolded him during the day, which may have triggered the “act of revenge”.

"Prima facie the incident took place between 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm on Wednesday. The accused was scolded by the woman during the day, which appears to have triggered the act of revenge. It seems that he first slit the throat of the woman and then killed the boy," the officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

How was the accused traced?

According to the police, several teams were formed to nab the accused after and his photo was distributed to the police and railway police across different states.

The officer told PTI that after murdering the woman and her son, Mukesh locked the house from outside and fled with his belongings.

Using technical surveillance, he was tracked down and arrested by the Uttar Pradesh railway police on a train to Bihar at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction.

"The accused will be brought to Delhi for questioning and formal arrest. We are also checking CCTV footage from nearby locations to verify whether the accused also stole any valuables from the house before fleeing," the officer said.