Dominica and Barbados on Wednesday received 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "A gesture of goodwill, an example of support. Made in India vaccines arrive in Dominica."

A gesture of goodwill, an example of support. Made in India vaccines arrive in Dominica.





"Consolidating our Caribbean connect. Barbados receives Made in India vaccines," he said.

Consolidating our Caribbean connect. Barbados receives Made in India vaccines.





On Sunday, India dispatched two consignments of Covishield Dominica, Barbados receive 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines to the countries of Barbados and Dominica under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

The consignments of vaccines, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) was departed from Mumbai.

India has supplied Indian-made Dominica, Barbados receive 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines to countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh.

