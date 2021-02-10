Dominica, Barbados receive 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines
Dominica and Barbados on Wednesday received 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "A gesture of goodwill, an example of support. Made in India vaccines arrive in Dominica."
"Consolidating our Caribbean connect. Barbados receives Made in India vaccines," he said.
On Sunday, India dispatched two consignments of Covishield Dominica, Barbados receive 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines to the countries of Barbados and Dominica under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.
The consignments of vaccines, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) was departed from Mumbai.
India has supplied Indian-made Dominica, Barbados receive 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines to countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar, and Bangladesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Begin Covid-19 test at Port Blair airport for islanders, MP urges admin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Narendra Singh Tomar slams Congress for lying, misleading people on farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Holding itself above laws': Tejasvi Surya on Twitter blog post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prayers answered, says Dominican PM as India’s vaccine lands in Caribbean island
- Dominican PM Roosevelt Skerrit said he, as leader of a country with a population of just 72,000, "did not see the chances of getting such a swift positive response from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to reply to motion of thanks on President’s address in Lok Sabha today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Drones, dog squad roped in for rescue operations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J&K: Dry weather, rise in temperature predicted for next week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Witness the journey of Shipra Pathak, the water woman from India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
13 villages cut off as lone bridge near Rishi Ganga project washes away
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter says will not fully comply with govt orders to take down some accounts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Koo, Centre says Twitter's 'free expression' blog before meeting is 'unusual'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Imposition of Sec 144 to maintain law is standard practice: Saharanpur DM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Congress wants Rahul Gandhi to start budget debates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakbar Khan lynching: Rajasthan court rejects family’s plea for shifting trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panthers Party president Mankotia quits to keep ‘family matter’ private
- Mankotia apologised to the party leaders and workers that he could not consult them and added that he had 'very less time' and hence had to take the call.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox