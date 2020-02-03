‘Don’t be scared of my questions’: Rahul Gandhi jabs govt over unemployment

india

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 12:57 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued his attack on the Budget and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, raising the issue of unemployment in the country.

“Please don’t be scared of my questions Finance Minister. I am asking these questions on behalf of the youth of this country, and it’s your responsibility to answer them. The youth need employement, but the government has failed miserably in giving employment to them,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi on Monday. He also used the hashtag #JawabDoMantriJi (Answer Minister) with his tweet.

He also attached a newspaper clipping where Sitharaman took a jibe at Gandhi for not sharing employment numbers. Sitharaman said in that news report that if she had shared a number, Gandhi would have questioned her after a few months. “I would wait for a few months before giving any number,” she said in that news report.

Gandhi had took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday over Budget, posting an old video of the PM exercising, saying please try “your magical exercise routine a few more times” as it may just start the economy.

The former Congress president had attacked the Union Budget saying that there was no strategic idea or anything concrete in it. He had described the budget as a “hollow” approach of the government that was “all talk” and nothing concrete.

Talking to reporters outside Parliament soon after the presentation of the Budget, Gandhi had described it as repetitive, saying the budget does not address the main issue of unemployment confronting the country’s youth and the poor state of the economy.