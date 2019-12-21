e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Home / India News / Don’t sell ‘the jewel’, half a dozen Air India unions appeal to PM

Don’t sell ‘the jewel’, half a dozen Air India unions appeal to PM

Instead of putting it on the block, the unions have suggested the government to make Air India a board-managed company on the lines of L&T and ITC.

india Updated: Dec 21, 2019 10:31 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The letter has been sent to Home Minister Amit Shah, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Secretary P.S. Kharola and Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani.
The letter has been sent to Home Minister Amit Shah, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Secretary P.S. Kharola and Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani.(PTI file photo)
         

In a fervent appeal to Narendra Modi, over half a dozen Air India unions, including those of pilots, have urged the Prime Minister to stop disinvestment of the airline.

Instead of putting it on the block, the unions have suggested the government to make Air India a board-managed company on the lines of L&amp;T and ITC.

“Air India has been reporting operational profit for as long as three years. Servicing the loans is a major challenge as the annual outgo is upwards of Rs 4,000 crore. We urge the government to consider waiving off the credits and have the airline run by a professional management,” the joint letter said.

The letter has been sent to Home Minister Amit Shah, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Secretary P.S. Kharola and Air India CMD Ashwani Lohani.

The unions have said that selling the airline, once viewed as a “jewel”, will lay heavy upon the hearts of the general public and will be a severe blow to their national pride.

Indian Commercial Pilot’s Association (ICPA), All India Cabin Crew Association and Indian Pilots’ Guild are some of the unions which have made the appeal to the Prime Minister.

The government is making an all-out attempt to sell its entire 100 per cent stake in Air India. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has set March 31, 2020 as the deadline for Air India disinvestment.

As per official sources, the bidding process for the airline could start as early as next month with the Expression of Interest (EoI) document being in the final stages.

Air India has been surviving on a Rs 30,000 crore bail-out package cleared by the UPA-II government.

tags
top news
Tejashwi says IDs are lost in floods each year, calls for Bihar bandh over CAA
Tejashwi says IDs are lost in floods each year, calls for Bihar bandh over CAA
Bhim Army chief detained, over 40 in police custody after Friday’s violence
Bhim Army chief detained, over 40 in police custody after Friday’s violence
46 flights diverted, 17 trains delayed amid dense fog in Delhi
46 flights diverted, 17 trains delayed amid dense fog in Delhi
Indian, Chinese officials to meet today for talks on border issue
Indian, Chinese officials to meet today for talks on border issue
9 dead in clashes with police in Uttar Pradesh as CAA stir escalates
9 dead in clashes with police in Uttar Pradesh as CAA stir escalates
Karnataka minister reminds of ‘Godhra-like’ situation amid CAA protests
Karnataka minister reminds of ‘Godhra-like’ situation amid CAA protests
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
In 2 exit polls, Hemant Soren’s JMM-led alliance has an advantage
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news