J&K government ad asks locals to not succumb to militants and reopen shops

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday asked people not to be afraid of militant threats, and resume their businesses, 68 days after the Centre revoked state’s special status and split the region into two union territories.

A full-page government advertisement published in local dailies urged people to take decisions which are “best for us”.“Closed shops. No public transport? Who benefits?” read the advertisement. Shops, businesses and markets were shut on Friday and there was heavy deployment of security forces in Srinagar and other towns in Kashmir. While public transport was off the roads, private vehicles were plying in many areas.

“We are at the crossroads today. Do we permit the age-old tactic of threats and coercion to influence us? Will threat and misinformation prevail or will we take informed decisions on what is best for us?” the ad said.

The Kashmir Valley has been witnessing continuous shutdown and a communication blockade since August 5-6 when the Centre revoked Article 370 and bifurcated it Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs — J&K and Ladakh. In addition, hundreds of people including youth, businessmen, lawyers, separatists and even mainstream political leaders have been placed under preventive detention since then.

The government, however, blamed militants for threats and urged people not to “succumb”.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 23:28 IST