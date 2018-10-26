Don’t take any major decisions: SC tells interim CBI chief Nageshwar Rao

The Supreme Court on Friday directed CBI’s interim director, M Nageshwar Rao not to take any major policy decisions while the Central Vigilance Commission completed its probe into the allegations of corruption against the investigative agency’s current chief Alok Verma.

Rao, who was appointed as interim chief on Wednesday after the government divested director Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana of duties, will perform routine functions essential for CBI’s functioning, but not take any major decisions, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi ordered.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Verma challenging the government’s leave order issued at 2.30 am on Wednesday, following a feud with Asthana, with both accusing the other of corruption in connection with cases being investigated by the CBI.

The judges have set a two-week deadline for the CVC to complete the probe against Verma which would be conducted under the supervision of a retired judge of the top court, A K Patnaik.

It directed CBI to submit a list of all decisions taken by Rao before the court in a sealed cover on the next date of hearing, November 12.

“A list of all decisions taken between October 23 and today and up to this hour including the decisions with respect of to transfer of investigation and change of officers will be furnished to this court in a sealed cover on the next hearing when orders would be passed appropriately,” the court ruled.

Friday’s hearing, in addition to a petition by Verma, also included a petition by non-profit organisation Common Cause, which also wanted the court to assign a special team to probe corruption charges against CBI special director Rakesh Asthana.

By Friday morning, Asthana also filed a petition against the government order sending him on leave. But the judges remarked, they hadn’t received a copy of his petition and quipped that he may just have “missed the bus”.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 13:31 IST