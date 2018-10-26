SC sets 2-week deadline for probe into CBI chief Alok Verma, retired judge to oversee

The Central Vigilance Commission investigation against CBI director Alok Verma will be conducted under the supervision of a retired top court judge, the Supreme Court said on Friday and set a two-week deadline for this probe to be completed.

The top court also prohibited interim CBI director M Nageswar Rao from taking any major decisions and stick to routine tasks. A list of all decisions taken by Rao will have to be produced before the court in a sealed cover on the next date of hearing, November 12.

“We make it clear that the introspect or supervision of the ongoing enquiry by a former judge is a one-time exception felt necessary by this court on the peculiar facts of this case and does not reflect on the functioning of the CVC,” the three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said. (Follow live updates here)

Friday’s hearing, in addition to a petition by Verma, also included a petition by non-profit organisation Common Cause, which also wanted the court to assign a special team to probe corruption charges against CBI special director Rakesh Asthana.

Verma and Asthana have been locked in a feud with both accusing the other of corruption, a situation that the government cited to send out a dramatic order issued overnight to send them both off duty. The Central Vigilance Commission said it had attempted to look into allegations against Verma but he didn’t cooperate.

Both petitions – Verma’s as well as the one filed by Common Cause – sought the removal of Asthana from CBI and the quashing of the order issued to appoint M Nageswar Rao as interim chief.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 11:40 IST