CBI feud Live updates: Supreme Court’s hearing on Alok Verma’s petition today, Congress to protest outside CBI offices
In his legal challenge before the Supreme Court, CBI director Alok Verma sought stay of the Centre’s order asking him to proceed on leave and giving interim charge of his post to Nageswara Rao. Follow live updates here:
The Supreme Court is slated to hear today the petition filed by CBI director Alok Kumar Verma challenging the decision of the Centre to divest him of his duties and sending him on leave.
The feud between Verma and Asthana escalated recently leading to registration of an FIR against Asthana and others including deputy superintendent of police Devender Kumar, who is in the CBI custody in an alleged bribery case.
IB men caught near CBI chief’s house released: Delhi Police
Hours after four Intelligence Bureau (IB) personnel were caught in a dramatic move by the security staff of CBI Director Alok Verma outside his residence in the heart of the national capital, the Delhi Police released all of them, an official said.
Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma told IANS, “All the four IB personnel were released by the police after they were handed over to it by Verma’s security staff.”
He said the police did not receive any complaint from any of the parties.
Rahul Gandhi to protest outside CBI offices at 11 am
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead the party as it stages protests outside all CBI offices across the country on Friday, demanding CBI director Alok Kumar Verma’s reinstatement.
Tomorrow, outside CBI offices nationwide, the Congress party will protest the PM’s disgraceful attempt to prevent an investigation into the Rafale scam, by removing the CBI Chief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 25, 2018
I will lead the protests outside CBI HQ in Delhi, at 11 AM. #CBIRafaleGate
Supreme Court’s hearing on Alok Verma’s petition today
The Supreme Court is likely to take on Friday a decision on whether the move to strip Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director Alok Verma of his responsibilities was legal, even as Opposition parties threatened to launch an agitation against the government which, they say, is undermining the country’s institutions.