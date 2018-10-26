CBI feud Live updates: Supreme Court’s hearing on Alok Verma’s petition today, Congress to protest outside CBI offices

The Supreme Court is slated to hear today the petition filed by CBI director Alok Kumar Verma challenging the decision of the Centre to divest him of his duties and sending him on leave.

The feud between Verma and Asthana escalated recently leading to registration of an FIR against Asthana and others including deputy superintendent of police Devender Kumar, who is in the CBI custody in an alleged bribery case.

7:45 am IST IB men caught near CBI chief’s house released: Delhi Police Hours after four Intelligence Bureau (IB) personnel were caught in a dramatic move by the security staff of CBI Director Alok Verma outside his residence in the heart of the national capital, the Delhi Police released all of them, an official said. Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma told IANS, “All the four IB personnel were released by the police after they were handed over to it by Verma’s security staff.” He said the police did not receive any complaint from any of the parties. Security personnel detain two of the four people who were seen outside the residence of CBI director Alok Verma for questioning, on Thursday morning, in New Delhi on October 25, 2018. (Video Grab/PTI Photo)





7:35 am IST Rahul Gandhi to protest outside CBI offices at 11 am Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead the party as it stages protests outside all CBI offices across the country on Friday, demanding CBI director Alok Kumar Verma’s reinstatement. Tomorrow, outside CBI offices nationwide, the Congress party will protest the PM’s disgraceful attempt to prevent an investigation into the Rafale scam, by removing the CBI Chief.



I will lead the protests outside CBI HQ in Delhi, at 11 AM. #CBIRafaleGate — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 25, 2018



