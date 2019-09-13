‘Don’t think it is needed’: Nitin Gadkari on Kejriwal’s Odd-Even plan

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:38 IST

The announcement by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of the return of the Odd-Even plan, a vehicle rationing scheme, drew first criticism from Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari who said such a plan was not needed.

“No I don’t think it is needed. The Ring Road we have built has significantly reduced pollution in the city and our planned schemes will free Delhi of pollution in the next two years,” said Gadkari as quoted by ANI.

Earlier today, Kejriwal announced the scheme which will be implemented in the national capital after Diwali, from November 4 to 15.

A flagship scheme of the AAP government is aimed at combating pollution and was first implemented in 2015. The scheme entails cars with odd and even number plates to run on alternate days.

While the BJP leader criticized him, Kejriwal showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Motor Vehicles Act implemented recently, saying that the new law has brought a lot of improvement in the traffic situation in the country.

“There has been an improvement in Delhi’s traffic ever since the new Motor Vehicle Act has been implemented. If there is any clause due to which people are facing more problem and we have the power reduce the fine then we will certainly do it,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a press conference here.

His statement comes at a time when several states, including PM Modi’s home state Gujarat, have publicly stated that they plan to reduce the hefty fines imposed under the Act.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 14:29 IST