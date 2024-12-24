Trump 2.0 nominee backs Sriram Krishnan in Green card showdown with far-right journalist: ‘He’s no career Leftist’

David Sacks, who has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump as the ‘AI and Crypto Czar’, on Tuesday publicly supported Sriram Krishnan, the Indian-American AI Policy Advisor, in response to criticism from far-right journalist Laura Loomer. David Sacks has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump as the ‘AI and Crypto Czar’(REUTERS)

Attacking Krishnan's views on immigration policy, particularly regarding H-1B visas and green card reforms, Loomer, in an X post, called Krishnan a “career leftist.”

She also slammed Krishan's appointment as the AI Policy Advisor in the Donald Trump 2.0 administration.

"Deeply disturbing to see the appointment of Sriram Krishnan as Senior Policy Advisor for AI at the Office of Science and Technology Policy. It’s alarming to see the number of career leftists who are now being appointed to serve in Trump’s admin when they share views that are in direct opposition to Trump’s America First agenda," Loomer wrote on X.

"How will we control immigration in our country and promote America First innovation when Trump appointed this guy who wants to REMOVE all restrictions on green card caps in the United States so that foreign students (which make up 78% of the employees in Silicon Valley) can come to the US and take jobs that should be given to American STEM students," she further added.

Loomer’s remarks stemmed from Krishnan’s earlier statement, in which he backed reforms in the green card system, particularly putting an end to country-specific caps that limit the number of green cards allotted to applicants from each nation.

In an X post, Krishnan argued that the current policy creates inefficiencies in the system and disproportionately affects applicants from countries with more skilled immigrants, such as India.

How David Sacks backed Sriram Krishnan

David Sacks, a prominent entrepreneur and investor, came out in Krishnan’s defence and said that the latter does not advocate for removing all green card caps.,

"Sriram didn’t say he wants to remove all caps on green cards. He said he wants to remove country caps on green cards. Right now, every country in the world gets allocated the same number of green cards, no matter how many qualified applicants it has.

So applicants from India have an 11-year wait whereas applicants from many other countries have no wait at all. Sriram still supports skills-based criteria for receiving a green card, not making the program unlimited," Sacks said.

"In fact, he wants to make the program entirely merit-based. Supporting a limited number of highly skilled immigrants is still a prevalent view on the right. Sriram is not a “career leftist," he went on to explain.

Notably, the debate over immigration reform has become a pivotal issue in the US as the President-elect earlier said he will be bringing colossal changes to the existing system in alignment with his 'America First' campaign.

However, many are advocating the call to adjust the green card system as it would help attract and retain the best global talent.