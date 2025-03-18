Don’t let Myanmar, Bangladesh refugees acquire Indian IDs, orders Aizwal DC

The Aizawl district administration in Mizoram on Tuesday prohibited civil society, local councils, and village authorities from issuing any form of recommendation that may assist refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh currently taking shelter in the state in obtaining Indian identity documents. Aizwal DC’s order said refugees have no legal rights to acquire Indian identification documents such as Voter ID cards, Aadhaar cards, birth certificates, tribal certificates, or residential certificates. (Representational image)

The order by Aizawl deputy commissioner (DC) Lalhriatpuia follows a directive from the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) to prevent immigrants and refugees from acquiring Indian identification documents like Aadhaar card, Voter’s ID and Driving Licence.

“Following directives from the Secretary (Border Management) of the Ministry of Home Affairs, all local bodies and branches of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) are strictly prohibited from issuing any form of recommendation that may assist refugees in obtaining Indian identity documents,” the Aizwal collector’s order stated.

It said refugees have no legal rights to acquire Indian identification documents such as Voter ID cards, Aadhaar cards, birth certificates, tribal certificates, or residential certificates.

Mizoram home secretary Vanlalmawia said the home department of the state has been acting on the advice of the Union home ministry to prevent immigrants and refugees from acquiring Indian identity documents.

“There are several cases connected to immigrants getting Indian identification tags. We have entrusted the task to respective district collectors affected by refugee influx to look into the matter. However, the home department is tracking the issue,” Vanlalmawia told HT.

Fabian Lalfakawma, assistant secretary of CYMA, the largest NGO of Mizoram which has been monitoring the case of refugees in the state, said they have witnessed several illegal procurements of Indian identifications among the refugees.

“The CYMA, while addressing the needs and rehabilitation of the refugees is also aware of potential illegal identification of refugees. Last year we managed to identify ten refugees who acquired Indian IDs, and they were handed over to the authorities concerned. The CYMA is committed to assist the state government to ensure that refugees do not get Indian tag,” Lalfakawma told HT.

During the ongoing Mizoram Assembly session, the legislators of the state had urged the state government to take immediate action to address illegal immigration issues and potential humanitarian challenges.

According to Mizoram home minister K Sapdanga, the state is currently providing shelter to 33,505 refugees from Myanmar and 2,217 from Bangladesh. The majority of these refugees belong to the Chin ethnic group from Myanmar and the Bawm tribe from Bangladesh, both of whom share strong cultural and ethnic ties with the Mizos.

Mizoram shares a total of 722 kilometers of international borders — 510 kilometers with Myanmar and 318 kilometers with Bangladesh — making it one of India’s most vulnerable states to cross-border migration.