'Don't want to trouble...': Woman, son found dead in Greater Noida; suicide note suggests distress over child’s illness

A 37-year-old woman and her 11-year-old son were found dead after allegedly jumping from the 13th floor of their apartment in Greater Noida West on Saturday, with a suicide note revealing the mother was distressed over her child’s prolonged illness. Woman and son found dead in Greater Noida.(Representational image/ iStock Photo)

Police said the incident took place around 10 am, causing panic among residents of the Ace City high-rise society under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh police station.

Neighbours raised the alarm after hearing loud screams and found the two lying in a pool of blood in the common area. Both were declared dead on the spot, police added.

Police officials have also recovered a suicide note addressed to her husband, which reportedly read, “We are leaving this world… sorry. We don’t want to trouble you anymore. Nobody is responsible for our deaths.”

The woman lived with her chartered accountant husband and their only child, who had been undergoing treatment for a long-term health condition.

The father had left for work that morning after asking his wife to administer the boy’s medicines. After giving the dose, she allegedly took him to the terrace area, and minutes later, both were found dead.

“After receiving information that a woman and her 11-year-old child had fallen from the 13th floor in Greater Noida, police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Awasthi.

Preliminary investigation suggests the child had been under treatment since early childhood, was not attending school, and remained dependent on medication.

The family from a village in Uttarakhand had also sought spiritual assistance, but his condition did not improve, which may have added to the mother’s distress, police added.

Police said the suicide note was recovered when the apartment was visited, and the case is being treated as a suspected suicide, though all angles are under investigation.

With inputs from Maria Khan

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).