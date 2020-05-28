e-paper
Home / India News / Doordarshan News staff member dies of Covid-19

Doordarshan News staff member dies of Covid-19

india Updated: May 28, 2020 23:45 IST
Amandeep Shukla
New Delhi: A 53-year-old staff member of Doordarshan News who worked as a lighting assistant succumbed to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Delhi on Wednesday, following which the public broadcaster asked some of its employees to go into isolation.

According to a senior government official, the incident took place on Wednesday but the test report of the deceased came out on Thursday. It wasn’t immediately clear how he was infected.

Following the incident, the public broadcaster asked several of its employees to go into isolation while the building itself will be sanitized.

“He complained of uneasiness after which he was taken to a hospital in Shalimar Bagh area. We learnt that he died of a cardiac arrest. However, we got to know on Thursday after his test report came out that he was Covid-19 positive. We are shifting Doordarshan operations to another building and all necessary protocols are being followed,” said a senior government official who asked not to be named.

Two Doordarshan officials, when contacted, confirmed the incident.

According to a DD staffer who did not wish to be identified, the lighting assistant had participated in interviews of at least two senior officials, one from the railways and another from the central ministry. He had also visited the AIIMS area around 12 days ago.

“Standard contact tracing protocols are being followed,” said an official, when asked about the interviews that the deceased had participated in.

Following the incident, Prasar Bharati , the holding corporation of both Doordarshan and All India Radio, has decided to shift the transmission of DD News for two days to its office in Khelgaon .

“In view of the situation, the public broadcaster had kept a plan B in mind. So the operations have been shifted. The deceased had complained of breathlessness so he had been taken to a hospital where he breathed his last. This is a very sad moment for all of us. Other staffers have undertaken tests following the incident,” said a second official who asked not to be named.

Officials said that live bulletins would continue from 7am onwards on Friday.

Several media persons, especially those working in field positions have been affected by the Covid-19.

Earlier there were reports that over 50 mediapersons had contracted Covid-19 in Mumbai. A Noida-based Hindi channel also was in the news when several of its employees were infected by the virus.

