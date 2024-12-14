‘Double maths period, boring’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on PM Modi's parliament speech

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Parliament as “double period of mathematics” and “boring”.



“The PM has not spoken one thing which is new. He has bored us. It took me to decades back. I felt like I am sitting in that double period of Mathematics,” PTI quoted the Wayanad MP as saying.



PM Modi's Parliament speech highlights Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament on Friday.(Sansad TV)

"(JP) Nadda ji was also rubbing hands but as soon as Modi ji looked at him, he started acting as if he is listening attentively. Amit Shah also had his hand on head, (Piyush) Goyal ji was going off to sleep. It was a new experience for me. I had thought that the PM will say something new, something nice," she added.

‘Left no stone unturned in hurting Constitution': PM Modi on Congress

While speaking on the discussion on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India,' PM Modi attacked the Congress on several issues.



“When the country was witnessing 25 years of Constitution, at the same time Constitution in our country was razed. Emergency was imposed, democratic systems were finished, country was turned into a prison, citizens's rights were looted, and press freedom was curtailed. This sin on the forehead of Congress can never be erased,” PM Modi said.



“One family of Congress left no stone unturned in hurling a blow to the Constitution. I am mentioning that one family because in 75 years of our journey, they ruled for 55 years. So, the country has the right to know what happened. The tradition of this family's ill-thoughts, bad policies is ongoing continuously. This family has challenged the Constitution at all levels,” PTI quoted the prime minister as saying.



The family, having "tasted blood", repeatedly wounded the Constitution, he said, citing several decisions of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi when they held the office of prime minister.



(With PTI inputs)