Dravidian model govt Version 2.0 in 2026, says MK Stalin in pitch for state polls

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that he is confident of his Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government to retain power in next year’s assembly elections in the state adding that the 2026 polls will see part two of the DMK’s Dravidian model. MK Stalin listed out achievements including “no dropout” in middle schools, the poverty eradication efforts, among others. (Facebook | MK Stalin)

“Version 2.0 is loading in 2026,” Stalin said after presenting the demand for grants of his home department portfolio.

Stalin also listed achievements of the 4-year-old DMK government including no dropouts in the middle schools, a growth rate of 9.69% in 2024-25.

“So far, what has been witnessed is Dravidian model government part 1. Version 2.0 loading in 2026. We will create more records after that,” Stalin said adding that it would be the seventh time the DMK is forming the government.

While making announcements regarding the home department, Stalin announced that September 6 will be celebrated as ‘Police Day’.

“If criminal activities occur here, immediate action is taken and the accused are arrested,” Stalin said.

“We are even ready to rectify our mistakes if there are any. I am replying to those who say law and order is not good with malicious intentions for political gains, this is not Manipur, this is not Kashmir. Here, there are no deaths like the UP Kumbh Mela. This is Tamil Nadu, don’t forget that,” he said.

In response to Stalin, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary and leader of opposition (LoP) Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) said that his party led NDA coalition will form the government in 2026.

“Only DMK’s failure 2.0 will load in 2026,” EPS said.