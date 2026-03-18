Driver burnt alive after oil tanker overturns, catches fire on Jaisalmer–Jamnagar highway in Rajasthan

A 34-year-old driver was burnt alive and a 26-year-old helper was injured after an oil tanker overturned and caught fire on National Highway 68 (Jaisalmer–Jamnagar highway) in Rajasthan’s Jalore district on Wednesday afternoon. The helper managed to jump out of the vehicle moments before the fire intensified, representational image. (Sourced)

According to police, the incident occurred around 2 pm near the Sinwara overbridge.

The driver, Sukhram Meghwal, a resident of Gudamalani in Barmer district, was unable to escape and was burnt alive inside the tanker. The helper, identified as Narsiram Meghwal, managed to jump out of the vehicle moments before the fire intensified. He sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for primary treatment. His condition is reported to be stable.

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The tanker, bearing a Gujarat registration number, was en route from Barmer to Gujarat. While descending the overbridge, the vehicle reportedly lost balance and overturned towards the service road.

Jeevaram Meghwal, who was working in a nearby field, reported hearing a loud noise resembling a tyre burst moments before the accident.

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Soon after the tanker overturned, a highly flammable substance began leaking. Due to the downward slope of the overbridge, the fuel flowed along the road, igniting quickly and spreading flames across a stretch of nearly 200 metres. Thick smoke and intense heat made it difficult for anyone to approach the vehicle.

The exact type of fuel or chemical inside the tanker has not yet been confirmed, but officers said it was a highly combustible material.

Fire brigade teams, which reportedly arrived 30 minutes after the incident, took nearly an hour to bring the blaze under control.

Additional fire support from a private company in Gudamalani also reached the site after the fire had largely been contained. Police officers, including Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Pramod Kumar, reached the location, managed the situation, and controlled traffic on the busy highway.

Authorities have begun an investigation into the cause of the accident. Preliminary indications suggest a mechanical failure—possibly a tyre burst or loss of balance—but the exact reason is yet to be confirmed.

The fire caused temporary disruption on National Highway 68, a key route connecting western Rajasthan to Gujarat. Traffic was halted for a considerable time as emergency teams worked to extinguish the flames and clear the wreckage.