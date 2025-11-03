'Driver completely drunk, truck at full speed': Eyewitnesses recall Jaipur accident that killed 13

Thirteen people lost their lives in a horrific road accident in Rajasthan's Jaipur after a speeding truck, allegedly driven by a drunk driver, rammed into multiple vehicles on Monday, leaving a trail of devastation. Three of the injured are in critical condition and have been referred to the SMS Hospital Trauma Centre. (AN Video Grab)

Eyewitnesses described a terrifying scene as the truck, which was coming from the Loha Mandi side, ploughed through stationary vehicles and pedestrians in the Harmada area of Jaipur.

How did the devastating Jaipur accident occur? Surinder, who was inside one of the cars crushed in the collision, said the driver appeared completely intoxicated and out of control.

"The truck was coming from the Loha Mandi side. The truck was at full speed, the driver was completely drunk, and trampled everyone in its path. My car was parked and I was inside the car," said Surinder.

According to Jaipur District Collector Jitendra Soni, the dumper came from Road No. 14 towards the Loha Mandi petrol pump at high speed, hitting vehicles in its path, PTI reported.

The driver hit a car, prompting locals to chase him. He accelerated further, hitting pedestrians and bikers along the road. He then stopped after colliding with a trailer truck and a car on the Delhi-Ajmer Highway.

The impact of the crash was so severe that several vehicles were completely crushed. Emergency teams and locals rushed to rescue survivors trapped in the wreckage.

Bodies were strewn across the road, mangled cars lined the highway, and several motorbikes were crushed under the dumper's wheels following the horrific chain collision that occurred near Loha Mandi.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, his deputies Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the loss of lives.

Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore also expressed grief over the back-to-back road tragedies in the state, urging drivers to exercise caution and follow traffic rules.

" Incidents are happening one after another, yet our drivers still don't understand. Now, seriousness is needed. Yesterday's incident (Phalodi accident) was very tragic. Today, another incident occurred in which seven people were killed. It's very unfortunate. I would also like to caution ordinary citizens that it's not right to drive so fast. It's also not right to be careless. Innocent people lose their lives. Drive slowly, be cautious. Follow traffic rules; this is very important," he said.

He further added that party workers had been dispatched to assist victims and provide blood donations for those injured.

"Whatever instructions are to be given, whatever relief can be provided, everyone will work in their respective areas for that. We will also do it. We have sent our people. If anyone in the hospital needed blood, we sent it immediately," he added.

The Jaipur accident came barely hours after another deadly crash in Phalodi, underlining growing concerns over road safety and reckless driving in Rajasthan.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and police said the truck driver has been taken into custody.