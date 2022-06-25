Droupadi Murmu, NDA's president nominee, reaches out to Jharkhand CM for support

Droupadi Murmu - the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's candidate for next month's presidential election - has reached out to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha boss and chief minister Hemant Soren to seek his support.

Droupadi Murmu - who filed her nomination papers on Friday, backed by prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah - has been busy reaching out to opposition leaders. She has also spoken to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, and Trinamool and Bengal chief minister Mamata Banejee.

Murmu - a former Jharkhand governor - is set to become the first tribal president and it is in that context that she reached out to Soren and his Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

The JMM has called a meeting of its MPs and MLAs to discuss the presidential election.

Murmu will be backed by chief ministers of BJP-ruled states; Yogi Adityanath, Shivraj Chouhan, ML Khattar, Jairam Thakur and PS Dhami were all present as she filed her papers.

Meanwhile, the BSP has extended its support to Droupadi Murmu. "The BSP has decided to extend support to Droupadi Murmu in the coming presidential elections keeping in mind that the Adivasi samaj is an important part of the party's movement," BSP supremo Mayawati said.

"This decision was taken not to support the BJP or NDA nor to go against the opposition UPA. It was done keeping in mind our party and its movement for making a capable and dedicated Adivasi woman the president of the country," she added.

