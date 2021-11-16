Drug peddlers use Amazon for marijuana supply, 2 company officials meet MP police for probe

Two officials of e-commerce giant Amazon met Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind police in connection to a case involving interstate supply of drugs. The gang allegedly used Amazon’s portal to transport marijuana from Visakhapatnam to other parts of the country, said police.

Advocate Sumant Narang and Amazon’s Gwalior station head Shashank Singh met Bhind superintendent of police Manoj Singh to discuss the case after police visited Amazon’s warehouse facility in Gwalior on Sunday.

SP Manoj Kumar Singh confirmed the meeting. He said, “I sought some details related to verification of sellers and products but they didn’t share much information. They asked us to send an email related to the investigation and the details required. Now we are sending them an official email seeking details related to the verification of seller and others.”

When contacted, Narang refused to talk about the meeting but said they were cooperating with the police in the investigation.

On Saturday, police arrested two members of the gang - Suraj Pawaiya and Vijendra Singh Tomar - both residents of Bhind, with 20 kg of Marijuana from a dhaba (local eatery) in Gohad. The two accused, who were on a police remand of three days, informed that a company registered in 2007 as a textile entity from Ahmedabad, Gujarat - Babu Tex Private Limited- used to sell marijuana as supernatural stevia dry leaves. On the website, 2 kilograms of leaves was for ₹180. As of now, 1-tonne marijuana has already been transported through the e-commerce site with associated transactions worth ₹1.1 crore.

The police found that 768 kgs of marijuana were supplied through 384 orders in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in the past seven months. In all the cases, the payment was done through one UPI ID only.

Amazon used to take a 66.66% share of ₹180, so the company was also making a profit out of it, said an investigating officer.

In the investigation, if the company’s employee is found involved, an FIR will be registered against him too under the NDPS Act, said the SP.