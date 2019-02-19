Drugs worth Rs 14 crore seized by Assam Rifles in Manipur

In one of the biggest recoveries of contraband drugs so far this year, Assam Rifles has seized a huge quantity of World is Yours (WIY) tablets worth approximately Rs 14.58 crore in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar.

Assam Rifles’ (South) spokesperson said in a press release that at around 5.30pm on Monday, based on specific inputs from reliable sources, a team of Tengnoupal Battalion troops of Khudengthabi Post stopped a dark maroon SUV travelling from Moreh to Imphal.

Khudengthabi Post is located about 90 km south of Imphal along Imphal-Moreh highway.

The highly-addictive WIY tablets were found in blue pouches hidden inside the doors and body of the vehicle after the team check the vehicle.

The WIY were packed in 243 separate bricks covered with off-white paper containing 10 packets with 4,86,000 tablets worth approximately Rs 14.58 crore or Rs 300 for one.

The contraband was being transported by Angam Jonathan, 36, of Maichammun village in Churachandpur and Jhamtinsei Touthang, 29, of Zalenphai Part-III, Moreh Ward Number 3 under Tengnoupal, the statement said.

“Over the years, the Assam Rifles (South) has been making huge recoveries of drugs, gold and other contraband items along the Indo-Myanmar border as well as from the valley region,” it said.

“Since January this year alone, Assam Rifles South has been instrumental in the recovery of contraband worth more than Rs 22 crore.”

In April last year, the Assam Rifles seized Rs 16 crore worth WIY tablets from an individual from the same check post.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 16:45 IST