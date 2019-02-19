3 teens in Gurugram attack food delivery man, flee with bike to buy drugs; arrested

Three youngsters, all aged 19 years, were arrested for attacking a food delivery executive and stealing his motorcycle in New Colony in Gurugram in the early hours of Sunday, police said. The suspects stole the vehicle for money to buy drugs, the police said.

The victim, Monu Kumar, 21, who works for an online food delivery company, was out to deliver food on his motorcycle when the trio stopped his two-wheeler and attacked him, said Narender Singh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who is the investigating officer in the case. An FIR was registered under sections 379B (snatching), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the New Colony police station on Sunday.

The ASI said that the suspects were arrested on Sunday from the New Colony area on the basis of a tip-off. They were sent to Bhondsi Jail for 14 days by a city court on Monday.

Around 12.30am on Sunday, the victim, who hails from Rohtak, reached Tikona Park in New Colony when the three suspects jumped in front of his motorcycle. “The victim applied brakes and as soon as the bike stopped, the trio attacked him. They hit the victim with his own helmet and later escaped with the vehicle,” the ASI said.

Kumar then walked to the police station and filed a complaint. “He suffered injuries on his head and shoulder and his medical examination was conducted. Since his injuries were not serious, he was not required to be admitted at the hospital,” the official said.

The suspects have been identified as Deepu, Fayaz and Pratik, all of whom hail from Baldev Nagar. “The accused are classes 10 and 12 drop-outs, who decided to steal the vehicle for money to buy sulpha (a type of drug derived from sulphanilamide) and ganja (marijuana),” the officer said.

The police also recovered the stolen motorcycle from the suspects. They do not have any criminal record as per the information available to them, police said.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 11:40 IST