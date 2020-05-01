e-paper
Home / India News / Drunk businessmen arrested for driving around in Audi during lockdown in Kolkata

Drunk businessmen arrested for driving around in Audi during lockdown in Kolkata

Police said that all the men were drunk and returning from a party. They were also misusing the number plate of a consulate with forged documents.

india Updated: May 01, 2020 22:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The car had earlier been contracted on hire by the South Korean consulate. The contract ended in 2019.
The car had earlier been contracted on hire by the South Korean consulate. The contract ended in 2019. (HT file photo for representation)
         

Three businessmen were arrested and legal proceedings initiated against two women, who were traveling in an Audi car with CC (consular corps) number plate in Kolkata on Friday.

Police said that all the men were drunk and returning from a party. They were also misusing the number plate of a consulate with forged documents. The car had earlier been contracted on hire by the South Korean consulate. The contract ended in 2019. The accused were still using the number plate.

“The three persons have been identified as Bandan Agarwal, 27, Varun Hada, 33 and Manoj Agarwal, 45. While Bandan has a business dealing with manufacturing of manhole covers, Hada deals with scrap iron. Manoj has a pesticide business,” said a top official of the Kolkata Police, who didn’t wish to be named.

Police said that between 12:30 am and 1 am on Friday, the car was intercepted at a check naka on Russel Street, a posh area in south Kolkata.

“The men were all drunk and claimed to be returning from a party hosted by the Agarwal family. They live in the same apartment and are relatives. Hada stays barely two km away. They were going to drop Hada. Initially they claimed that the car belong to a consulate. But investigation revealed that the South Korean consulate had once contracted the car on hire. The contract had expired in 2019. Since then the CC number plate was being used illegally,” said another police officer.

The accused were booked various section of the Indian Penal Code including 420 (cheating), 471 (forging documents) and 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act that relates to drunk driving. The accused were produced in the court and sent to police custody till May 4.

