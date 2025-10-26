‘Drunk drivers are terrorists,’ says Hyderabad top cop after 19 dead in Kurnool bus tragedy

At least 19 people were charred to death when a private sleeper bus travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru caught fire. The fire took place aftr the bus collided with a fallen motorbike on National Highway 44 (NH-44) near Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool in the early hours of Friday. Family members mourn over the death of passengers in the combusted bus tragedy as a bus bursts into flames near the Chinna Tekur village, in Kurnool on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)

Investigations have revealed that the accident occurred after a biker, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, lost control and died on the spot, leaving his motorbike lying on the highway.

The tragedy has sparked anger among the locals and investigators alike, Hyderabad police commissioner, VC Sajjanar, launched a scathing condemnation of drunk driving, terming it as an act of “terror.”

“Drunk drivers are terrorists. Period. Drunk drivers are terrorists and their actions are nothing short of acts of terror on our roads. The horrific Kurnool bus accident, which claimed the lives of 20 innocent people, was not an accident in the truest sense. It was a preventable massacre, caused by the reckless and irresponsible behavior of an intoxicated biker,” Sajjanar posted on X.

Calling the incident “a criminal act of negligence that annihilated entire families,” the top cop added, “I stand firmly by my statement that DRUNK DRIVERS ARE TERRORISTS in every sense. They destroy lives, families, and futures. Such acts will never be tolerated.”

Reiterating his department’s stance on road safety, Sajjanar said Hyderabad police will show “no mercy” to anyone found driving under the influence.

“Every single person caught driving under the influence will face the full force of law. There will be no leniency, no exceptions, and no mercy for those who endanger innocent lives. It's time we, as a society, stop calling drunk driving a mistake. It is a crime that shatters lives and must be punished accordingly,” he said.

Biker’s death preceded bus fire The Bengaluru-bound bus, operated by Vemuri Kaveri Travels, rammed into the motorbike, triggering a fire that engulfed the vehicle within minutes.

According to the police, the biker, identified as Panchala Shiva Shankar, 20, of Lakshmipuram village, and his friend Erriswamy were returning to Tuggali around 2 am after refuelling their Pulsar motorbike with ₹300 worth of petrol at a nearby station.

CCTV footage from the pump confirmed their presence. “Shiva Shankar was under the influence of alcohol, as was evident from his behaviour at the petrol pump,” the SP said.

Shortly after leaving the petrol station, the biker lost control and hit the road divider. The bus crashed into the motorbike lying on the road around 2.39 am, allegedly igniting the fuel spilled from the bike.