Drunk man accidentally shoots himself to death while showing pistol to friend
The deceased has been identified as Amit, a resident of Sangam Vihar, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said.india Updated: Jan 23, 2019 07:44 IST
A 32-year-old drunk man accidentally shot himself to death while showing his pistol to a friend in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar, police said Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday night.
A case has been registered, the police said.
First Published: Jan 23, 2019 07:43 IST