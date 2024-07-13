‘Drunk' man on rampage in SUV, injures 15 in Assam's Silchar

At least 15 people have been injured in Assam's Silchar after a man allegedly driving his SUV in an inebriated state hit people and vehicles before stopping because of a bad road, PTI quoted police officials as saying.



As per the PTI report, the SUV driven by the man hit three people near the municipal office. While trying to flee, the driver injured three more people at Capital Point and then struck some bikes and e-rickshaws at Trunk Road.



As the rampage continued, the people started following the SUV on their two-wheelers. The car stopped at the Tennis Club Point as it could not move ahead due to bad road. The police officials rushed to the spot and took the driver as well as the vehicle into custody. According to police, several bottles of alcohol were found in the SUV.



There has been an increase in hit-and-run cases in various parts of the country in recent months. Last Sunday, a 45-year-old woman named Kaveri Nakhwa was killed after being mowed down by a speeding BMW in Mumbai's BMW area.



Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the crash, was arrested last week. According to the police, he has admitted to be driving the car at the time of the accident. The police said that Mihir Shah was aware that the woman was stuck in one of the tyres of the luxury car, but still he drove recklessly and did not stop though motorists passing by frantically signalled and shouted, asking him to halt.



Another horrific hit-and-run incident occurred in Pune on May 19 when two bike-borne software engineers were fatally hit by a speeding Porsche in the city's Kalyani Nagar area. The accused minor was sent to observation home, but was later released in June following a habeas corpus petition filed by the boy’s paternal aunt.



(With agency inputs)

The Silchar Police officials rushed to the spot and took the driver as well as the vehicle into custody(Representative image)