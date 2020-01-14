DSP Davinder Singh arrested for Hizbul links never got President’s medals

india

Davinder Singh, the Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police arrested for links with terrorists has not been awarded any gallantry or President’s medal for meritorious services, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Tuesday.

The statement was designed to fact-check reports that the police officer, who had been associated with counter-terror operations for a large part of his career, had been awarded the Centre’s gallantry medal.

DSP Davinder Singh, J&K Police said in a string of tweets, was awarded the state government’s gallantry medal last year for his role in countering a suicide attack by terrorists at the Pulwama district police lines on 25 August 2017.

DSP Singh, who was posted at the anti-hijacking cell of the police attached to the Srinagar airport, was then serving at the Pulwama district police lines.

Singh was arrested on Saturday on a charge of terror links after the state police intercepted his car on the national highway and arrested him along with two terrorists travelling with him.

Singh is also being investigated for sheltering the top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, who was involved in the killing of non-local truck drivers and labourers, and forcing a shutdown in south Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Singh joined the force in 1990 as a sub-inspector and moved up the ranks, mostly spending his career spanning roughly three decades in sensitive posts.

While many have suggested that the arrest could hurt the image of Kashmir police, former Jammu and Kashmir police chief Kuldeep Khoda underlined that the police caught its officer meant that no one could doubt the police force.

In Tuesday’s bunch of tweets, the Jammu Kashmir Police stressed the same point. “Jammu Kashmir Police is known for its professionalism and doesn’t spare anyone including its own cadres if found involved in any unlawful act or unbecoming conduct,” the police said.

“We have done it in the past in many cases and now in this particular case where it has caught its own officer on its own input and action and would continue to abide by our code of conduct and the Law of the Land which is same for everyone,” it said.

A special investigation team is handling the interrogation of DSP Davinder Singh along with central intelligence agencies to ascertain his role in terror operations. There have also been indications that the police would also look into his conduct in previous cases.