Home / India News / DU’s inability to pay salaries despite 70% budget hike indicates corruption: Sisodia

DU’s inability to pay salaries despite 70% budget hike indicates corruption: Sisodia

Manish Sisodia said that he has received multiple complaints of corruption in the administration of DU colleges. They are resisting or delaying the formation of governing bodies and rejecting nominees appointed by Delhi government to hide this corruption.

india Updated: Aug 07, 2020 08:24 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.(PTI)
         

Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that the inability of government-funded Delhi University (DU) colleges to pay staff salaries despite a 70 per cent increase in budget allocation in the last 5 years indicates corruption.

“Sisodia came down heavily against the Delhi government-funded Delhi University colleges for expressing their inability to pay the salaries of their staff despite 70% budget increase by the government in the last 5 years. Sisodia said that the inability of Delhi govt-funded DU colleges to pay staff salaries despite a 70 per cent increase in budget allocation in the last 5 years indicates corruption,” the Office of Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi said in a statement.

He also said that he has received multiple complaints of corruption in the administration of DU colleges. They are resisting or delaying the formation of governing bodies and rejecting nominees appointed by Delhi government to hide this corruption.

Delhi Government has increased the budget of DU colleges from Rs 144.39 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 242.64 Cr in 2019-20 and Rs 243 Cr in 2020-21. Despite nearly 70 per cent rise in budget allocation in five years, DU is complaining of budget problems, the release said.

“DU last year’s budget (2019-20) of Rs 242.64 crore was adequate to meet all their expenses, the previous year’s budget (2018-19) of Rs 216.13 crore was adequate to meet their expenses, why is DU now complaining of inadequate funds despite Rs 27 crore increased allocation in last two years alone?” said the Deputy CM.

He said, “Of the Rs 243 core budgeted for 2020-21, Rs 56.25 crore has already been released by end of July 2020 i.e. approx. 23 per cent budget. So why are DU colleges not able to pay salaries for April, May and June? Apart from DU colleges, Delhi govt also funds many of the Universities that come directly under the administration of its Education Department. We never hear instances of them running out of funds or unable to pay the salaries of their staff.”

Sisodia said, “The inability of Delhi govt-funded DU colleges to pay staff salaries despite a 70 per cent increase in budget allocation in the last 5 years indicates corruption. The reason is clear. There have been multiple complaints of corruption in the administration of DU colleges. That’s why they are resisting or delaying the formation of Governing bodies and rejecting nominees appointed by the Delhi government. I had written to DU Vice-Chancellor last month about these corruption allegations and am yet to receive a response.”

The press release also mentioned the details of Budget allocation by GNCTD to Delhi govt-funded DU colleges. The press release read, “2012-13 - Rs 121.82 Cr, 2013-14 - Rs 140.65 Cr, 2014-15 - Rs 144.39 Cr, 2015-16 - Rs 181.94 Cr, 2016-17-- Rs 197 Cr, 2017-18 - Rs 214.78 Cr, 2018-19 - Rs 216.13 Cr, 2019-20 - Rs 242.64 Cr, 2020-21 (BE) - Rs 243 Cr (Rs 56.25 released).”

