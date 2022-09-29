Home / India News / 'Dummy' Digvijaya in as 'proxy' Gehlot out of favour: BJP's dig at Congress poll; 'Who believes...?'

'Dummy' Digvijaya in as 'proxy' Gehlot out of favour: BJP's dig at Congress poll; 'Who believes...?'

india news
Published on Sep 29, 2022 01:38 PM IST

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla said nobody believes that the election is not fixed. Amit Malviya said Ashok Gehlot was naïve to revolt before becoming the president, while Digvijaya Singh will wait and then make his moves.

Digvijaya Singh became the second official candidate of the Congress presidential election.&nbsp;
Digvijaya Singh became the second official candidate of the Congress presidential election. 
ByPoulomi Ghosh

As Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh former chief minister Digvijiaya Singh on Thursday made it official that he would be contesting in the Congress presidential election, the BJP took a dig and wondered whether anyone believes that the fixed match is an election. As of now, it is Shashi Tharoor and Digvijaya Singh as Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has not yet collected the nomination form for the election -- in the aftermath of the rebellion that his loyalist MLAs put up last week.

Follow LIVE updates of Congress presidential election

Calling Gehlot 'proxy no. 1', BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla asked whether Gehlot has been asked to sit out because of his 'bewafai' to the high command and 'dummy' Digvijaya has been asked to be in. "Won't Gehlot get to file his nomination now that Parivar is upset with him?" the BJP leader asked.

BJP's Amit Malviya said Gehlot was 'naive' to have revolted before getting elected as the party president. On the other hand, Digvijaya Singh will quietly wait to get elected and then make his moves, the BJP spokesperson said. "Remember he too has a son to settle and marginalising the Gandhis would be the first step...," Malviya tweeted.

Tomorrow is the last date for filing the nomination and it's not clear whether Ashok Gehlot will contest or not. According to reports, Gehlot met AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik in Jodhpur House, while KC Venugopal visited Sonia Gandhi at her residence and senior leader AK Antony met Tariq Anawar at Kerala House.

Uncertainty looms large over Gehlot as the rebellion of his loyalist MLAs to pressure the high command to keep Gehlot in the CM post is believed to have unseated Gehlot from the high command's favour -- though the internal report did not blame him for the crisis and put the responsibility on three MLAs.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shashi tharoor digvijaya singh ashok gehlot + 1 more
shashi tharoor digvijaya singh ashok gehlot

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out