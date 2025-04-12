Dust storm chaos causes 450 flights to be delayed at Delhi airport; passengers stuck for hours

A dust storm in Delhi on Saturday led to hundreds of passengers waiting for long hours at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport as more than 450 flights were delayed. Several flights were also cancelled inconveniencing passengers further. Dust storms and gusty winds led to several flights being delayed or cancelled at Delhi's IGI airport(PTI)

The gusty winds and inclement weather conditions disrupted operations at the airport, with passengers waiting for updates from Friday evening to Saturday morning.

The congestion eased slightly after Saturday afternoon. Many passengers took to social media to voice their frustration with the crowded and chaotic airport.

One passenger tagged the aviation minister and Air India authorities, saying, “Most mismanaged, misinformed world class international airport, New Delhi.#INDIRAGandhi.. worse than Bus Stand.”

In a post on X, DIAL said flight operations at the airport were now normal across all terminals. The flight operator also urged people to consistently check their website for updates.

"We want to assure you that all airlines and stakeholders are working hard to minimise any inconvenience to passengers," DIAL said in the post.

Flights delayed and cancelled

Over 450 flights were delayed, with the average delay for departing flights around 50 minutes. Around 18 flights were cancelled, as per data from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

IndiGo, in a post on X said, “Ongoing air traffic congestion in Delhi is causing flights to be held for takeoff and landing clearance. Due to the consequential impact, a few flights across the network are impacted too.”

Air India also issued a statement and said that potential disruptions were to be expected due to a forecast of heavy winds and dust storms.

Similar weather conditions on Friday also caused flight diversions and delays, with air traffic congestion continuing to affect operations a day later.