IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / E Sreedharan's entry a good boost in Kerala, says BJP leader V Muraleedharan
E Sreedharan at his residence in Ponnani, Kerala. HT/Arijit Sen
E Sreedharan at his residence in Ponnani, Kerala. HT/Arijit Sen
india news

E Sreedharan's entry a good boost in Kerala, says BJP leader V Muraleedharan

The BJP leader's praise for engineer's political debut comes a day after Sreedharan confirmed in Kerala that he is joining the BJP.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:33 PM IST

Minister of state for external affair and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader V Muraleedharan said on Friday his party is going to benefit from the entry of Metro man E Sreedharan into its folds in Kerala, one of the five states scheduled to hold assembly elections in April-May.

"E Sreedharan's joining the BJP in Kerala is making a huge impact. It denotes the BJP's slogan of efficient, transparent and non-corrupt people in political activities," Muraleedharan told news agency ANI. "This will give BJP a good boost in Kerala," Muraleedharan added.

The BJP leader's praise for engineer's political debut comes a day after Sreedharan confirmed in Kerala that he is joining the BJP.

Also read | 'Metro man' E Sreedharan: All you need to know about the engineer who is set to join BJP

“It is true, I will join the BJP. I have been staying in the state for the last 10 years and observing political climate. Both fronts, ruling LDF and opposition UDF, are interested in furthering their organisations," the 88-year-old had said on Thursday.

Sreedharan retired as chief of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on December 31, 2011, and is now leading a semi-retired life in his ancestral home in Ponnani of Malappuram district.

He acquired the sobriquet of the 'Metro man' of India after he oversaw the launch of the metro rail project - a showpiece of the modern urban infrastructure.

Sreedharan's entry into the BJP comes ahead of the state's legislative assembly elections this year as the party faces a bitter fight with Kerala's chief minister-led Communist Party of India (Marxist) - a key player in the alliance of United Democratic Front (UDF).

Also read | Sreedharan: India's 'Metro man' put Delhi on fast track

He had helmed the affairs of the DMRC since its inception and played an instrumental role in the completion of the project within the budget and well ahead of schedule. Delhi Metro uses some of the most advanced technology in the field of civil, electrical, signalling and telecommunication engineering worldwide.

Delhi Metro started its services in 2002 and has increased its network to about 389km with 285 stations, including the Noida-Greater Noida Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurugram, in record time. The rail connectivity has boosted the idea of public transport in the national capital as the network is used rapidly by millions every day for office, school, business and daily commute.

Born on June 12, 1932, in Palakkad district of Kerala, Sreedharan has been among the driving force behind some of the most successful railway and Metro projects in India. To his credit, he also has the successful construction of Konkan Railways - the largest rail project in India after Independence by linking the west coast of India.

Also read: 'Metro man' E Sreedharan set to join Bharatiya Janata Party

Sreedharan graduated from the Government Engineering College in Kakinada and later joined the Indian Railways in its Service of Engineers. He has been conferred several honours, including the country's fourth-highest civilian award Padma Shri in 2001. The Time magazine named him an Asian Hero in 2003.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
v muraleedharan e sreedharan metroman e sreedharan kerala
Close
The terminal, designed to match the luxury of Bengaluru airport, will also have a VIP lounge, upper class waiting hall and other facilties.(Piyush Goyal/Twitter)
The terminal, designed to match the luxury of Bengaluru airport, will also have a VIP lounge, upper class waiting hall and other facilties.(Piyush Goyal/Twitter)
india news

4200 sq metre station building, lavish interiors: Railways minister shares photo

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:25 PM IST
The upcoming state of the art railway terminal in Bengaluru's Baiyappanahalli area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said that there was a need to increase farm output and farmers income.(Courtesy-Mint Photo)
New Delhi: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said that there was a need to increase farm output and farmers income.(Courtesy-Mint Photo)
india news

Patanjali claims Coronil gets Ayush Ministry certification as per WHO scheme

PTI, Haridwar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Patanjali had earlier introduced Ayurveda-based Coronil on June 23 last year, when the pandemic was at its peak. However, it had to face severe criticism as it lacked scientific evidence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
E Sreedharan at his residence in Ponnani, Kerala. HT/Arijit Sen
E Sreedharan at his residence in Ponnani, Kerala. HT/Arijit Sen
india news

E Sreedharan's entry a good boost in Kerala, says BJP leader V Muraleedharan

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:33 PM IST
The BJP leader's praise for engineer's political debut comes a day after Sreedharan confirmed in Kerala that he is joining the BJP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pratap Chandra Sarangi wrote to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on the issue of Cow slaughter(ANI Photo)
Pratap Chandra Sarangi wrote to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on the issue of Cow slaughter(ANI Photo)
india news

Union minister asks Naveen Patnaik to make cow slaughter punishment same as murd

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:23 PM IST
  • The vehicle carrying around 100 cattle was heading towards West Bengal when it hit a SUV following which it turned turtle on roadside.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The raids were carried out in Kolkata, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman and Purulia, officials said.(HT File Photo)
The raids were carried out in Kolkata, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman and Purulia, officials said.(HT File Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: CBI raids in West Bengal over coal scam case

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to South Block sources, the solid propelled anti-tank weapon with a range of over seven kilometres was tested for the past five days.
According to South Block sources, the solid propelled anti-tank weapon with a range of over seven kilometres was tested for the past five days.
india news

HELINA missile strikes 5 out 5, ready for induction

By Shishir Gupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:02 PM IST
The friction with PLA in east Ladakh has dawned an era of long-range standoff weapons like HELINA missile as conventional warfighting has reached another level.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the complaint, the family had alleged that the victim, who is a Class 7 student, was called by the accused to his home on August 15 last year and raped her there, police said.(Reuters File Photo)
In the complaint, the family had alleged that the victim, who is a Class 7 student, was called by the accused to his home on August 15 last year and raped her there, police said.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

UP: 13-year-old rape victim gives birth to baby girl; newborn dies minutes later

PTI, Chitrakoot
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:17 PM IST
The minor girl was allegedly raped by a 29-year-old man several times last year, police said, adding the accused was arrested on February 9.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Mamata Banerjee may not attend the Niti Aayog's February 20 meeting," a senior TMC leader said on condition of anonymity.(PTI)
"Mamata Banerjee may not attend the Niti Aayog's February 20 meeting," a senior TMC leader said on condition of anonymity.(PTI)
india news

Mamata Banerjee likely to skip Niti Aayog meeting on February 20

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:17 PM IST
  • Banerjee had earlier skipped the Niti Aayog's meetings and termed it as a "fruitless" exercise, alleging that the body has "no financial power" and cannot support the state plans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The man fell from the trolley after it hit a tower while descending.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The man fell from the trolley after it hit a tower while descending.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Chhattisgarh: Labourer died in a rope-way trolley accident in Rajnandgaon

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:15 PM IST
  • The 1,300-metre-long ropeway where the accident took place was inaugurated in March last year for ferrying devotees to the Bamleshwari Devi temple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP)
People Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (AFP)
india news

Disengagement in Pangong Tso over, 10th round of talks tomorrow

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:14 PM IST
The Pangong Lake disengagement took place on strategic heights on both banks of the lake, and saw both armies pull back their frontline troops, tanks, infantry combat vehicles and artillery guns
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goa Chief Minister, Dr Pramod Sawant inaugurating "Vision for All" on Thursday at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.(Twitter: @DrPramodPSawant)
Goa Chief Minister, Dr Pramod Sawant inaugurating "Vision for All" on Thursday at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao.(Twitter: @DrPramodPSawant)
india news

Free eye check-up camps to be held across state: Goa CM

ANI, Margao
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Speaking at inauguration of 'Vision for All' organised by the State's Health Services, the Chief Minister said that the govt intends to provide super specialty eye treatment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After a nine-month standoff, the two militaries reached the agreement on disengagement in the north and south banks of Pangong lake. (AP Photo)
After a nine-month standoff, the two militaries reached the agreement on disengagement in the north and south banks of Pangong lake. (AP Photo)
india news

India, China to hold 10th round of talks tomorrow, discuss other friction points

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:12 PM IST
The border standoff between the Indian Army and PLA erupted on May 5 last year after a violent clash in the Pangong Lake areas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ramdev's Patanjali had last year brought out its medicine against Covid-19.(PTI file photo)
Ramdev's Patanjali had last year brought out its medicine against Covid-19.(PTI file photo)
india news

Ramdev releases research paper on ayurvedic Covid-19 medicine Coronil

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari were also present at the event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first application for a birth certificate required for obtaining the UAE visa was rejected by the health department(HT Photo)
The first application for a birth certificate required for obtaining the UAE visa was rejected by the health department(HT Photo)
india news

A year later, UAE govt grants birth certificate to interfaith couple’s child

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:48 AM IST
  • The Indian couple was told that according to marriage rules for expatriates in the UAE, a Muslim man can marry a non-Muslim woman but a Muslim woman cannot marry a non-Muslim man
READ FULL STORY
Close
Search and rescue operations for the missing underway in Chamoli. (ANI)
Search and rescue operations for the missing underway in Chamoli. (ANI)
india news

Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll increases to 61

By Neeraj Santoshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:26 AM IST
District magistrate Swati Bhadauria said 34 of the bodies have been identified and 14 [of the bodies] have been recovered from the 1.7km-long tunnel at the NTPC’s power project in Tapovan
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP