Sunday, May 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
EAM Jaishankar to visit Netherlands, Denmark, Germany

ByRezaul H Laskar
May 18, 2025 01:55 PM IST

This will be Jaishankar’s first foreign visit since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 civilians, and Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: External affairs minister S Jaishankar will travel to the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany this week for an official visit that will allow India to inform strategic partners in Europe about the country’s zero tolerance policy for terrorism and tensions with Pakistan, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (ANI)

This will be Jaishankar’s first foreign visit since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 civilians, and Operation Sindoor, India’s military strikes on terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan that triggered four days of intense clashes using drones, missiles and long-range weapons.

The external affairs ministry announced Jaishankar’s official visit to the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany during May 19-24 and said he will meet the leadership of the three countries for discussions on the “entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and global matters of mutual interest”.

The people cited above said on condition of anonymity that the visit will be an opportunity for the Indian side to brief key partners in Europe on the recent developments and India’s zero tolerance policy towards terrorism. The Netherlands was among three countries that were to be visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month, but the trip was called off because of the heightened tensions with Pakistan.

Germany has emerged as an important strategic partner in Europe, with two-way trade surpassing $30 billion, while the Netherlands and Denmark are keen to work with India on green transition schemes.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / EAM Jaishankar to visit Netherlands, Denmark, Germany
