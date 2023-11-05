Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolts Manipur's Churachandpur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolted Manipur's Churachandpur on Sunday evening. According to the National Center for Seismology (NSC), the earthquake occurred at 5:42 pm on Sunday. The earthquake occurred at 5:42 pm on Sunday.(Rep image)

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 05-11-2023, 17:42:04 IST, Lat: 24.23 & Long: 93.73, Depth: 30 Km,Location: Churachandpur, Manipur, India," NCS said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolted Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya at 1 am, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

The NCS further said that the epicentre of the quake was 215 km north of Ayodhya at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on May 11, 2023, 01:07:22 IST, Lat: 28.73 & Long: 82.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 215km N of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh," it said.

Earlier on Friday, tremors were felt in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and some other parts of north India as earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Nepal.

