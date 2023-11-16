Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolts Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Thursday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Thursday.(Rep image)

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 9:34 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.9, Occurred on 16-11-2023, 09:34:19 IST, Lat: 33.05 and Long: 76.18, Depth: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Further details are awaited.