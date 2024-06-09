 Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 strikes Rajasthan's Sikar | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 strikes Rajasthan's Sikar

ByHT News Desk
Jun 09, 2024 12:41 AM IST

No injuries or damages have been reported yet.

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake occurred on Saturday at 11:47 pm in Rajasthan's Sikar, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake took place at a depth of 5km at 27.41 N latitude and 75.06 E longitude. ((Representative file image))
The earthquake took place at a depth of 5km at 27.41 N latitude and 75.06 E longitude. ((Representative file image))

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5km, at 27.41 N latitude and 75.06 E longitude. No injuries or damages have been reported yet.

“EQ of M: 3.9, On: 08/06/2024 23:47:16 IST, Lat: 27.41 N, Long: 75.06 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Sikar, Rajasthan,” the NCS wrote in a post.

The National Center for Seismology is the nodal agency of the Centre under the Earth Sciences ministry to monitor earthquake activity in the country.

Last week, a 3.9 magnitude earthquake had hit Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra at a depth of 10 km. No damage was reported.

Prior to that a 3.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in Chandel in Manipur on June 26. The epicentre was at Latitude 23.9 N and Longitude 94.10 E, with a depth of 77 kilometres.

An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude had also struck Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district in May with the epicentre around 5km beneath the earth’s surface. This was after a fortnight after another earthquake of 2.8 magnitude was reported in the same district on May 11.

The Himalayas are the youngest mountain range (around 50 million years old) in the world, which rises (around 5 mm per year) as the Indian tectonic plate folds under the Tibetan plate, Uttarakhand reports high seismic activity, with most areas falling under Seismic Zones IV and V.

In April, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal region.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 8.96 and Longitude 91.91, at a depth of 10 kilometres below the earth's surface, the NCS shared.

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 strikes Rajasthan's Sikar
