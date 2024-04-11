 Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Bay of Bengal | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Bay of Bengal

ANI |
Apr 11, 2024 06:09 AM IST

West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu share coastlines on the Bay of Bengal.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck the Bay of Bengal region on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed.

The NCS stated that the temblor struck on April 11, at precisely 00:56:36 Indian Standard Time (IST). (Representative file image)
The NCS stated that the temblor struck on April 11, at precisely 00:56:36 Indian Standard Time (IST). (Representative file image)

The NCS stated that the temblor struck on April 11, at precisely 00:56:36 Indian Standard Time (IST).

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 11-04-2024, 00:56:36 IST, Lat: 8.96 & Long: 91.91, Depth: 10 km, Region: Bay of Bengal," read a post on the official X handle of the NCS.

Also read: Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 8.96 and Longitude 91.91, at a depth of 10 kilometres below the earth's surface, the NCS shared.

West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu share coastlines on the Bay of Bengal.

Earlier, on February 29, the Bay of Bengal region recorded an earthquake registering a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 29-02-2024, 11:23:26 IST, Lat: 8.04 & Long: 89.65, Depth: 90 Km, Region: Bay of Bengal," the NCS posted on X.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Karnataka Puc Result Live Updates, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Bay of Bengal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On