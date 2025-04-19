Earthquake today: Tremors felt in Jammu, Srinagar, Punjab, Pakistan as magnitude 5.8 quake strikes Afghanistan

Earthquake today: Earthquake tremors were felt in Jammu, Srinagar, Punjab, and parts of Punjab and Delhi-NCR on Saturday as a magnitude 5.8 temblor struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said. The earthquake tremors were also felt in Pakistan's Islamabad, Lahore and parts of the country.(Pic for representational purpose only)

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the epicentre was located near the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, with a depth of 94 kilometres. The quake was recorded at 11:47 am.

The earthquake tremors were also felt in Pakistan's Islamabad, Lahore and other parts of the country.

According to the Pakistan media, tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Lower Dir, Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad, Swabi, Swat, Sargodha, Chiniot, Kotli in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit, and surrounding areas.

In Punjab, cities including Lahore, Sheikhupura, Okara, Sahiwal, Pindi Bhattian, and Toba Tek Singh also experienced the quake. No immediate reports of damage or casualties were recorded, ARY News reported.

This was the second quake in a week after a 5.5 intensity tremor shook Pakistan’s capital and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces last Saturday.

Pakistan is frequently visited by earthquakes of varying intensity. The deadliest hit the nation in 2005, killing more than 74,000 people.

Earthquake tremors felt in Jammu and Kashmir

News agency ANI shared visuals showing the impact of tremors that were felt across several parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

A Srinagar resident recalled the moment, saying, “I felt it clearly. I was at work when suddenly my chair started shaking.”

On social media platform X, a user posted, “A strong earthquake just struck Kashmir — it was sudden and intense. It really shook us. Hoping everyone is safe.”

Another user from Chandigarh also reacted online, asking, “Did anyone else feel the earthquake?”

Earthquakes in Afghanistan

As per the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including seasonal flooding, landslides and earthquakes.

These frequent earthquakes in Afghanistan cause damage to vulnerable communities, which are already grappling with decades of conflict and under-development and have left them with little resilience to cope with multiple simultaneous shocks, UNOCHA noted.

Afghanistan has a history of powerful earthquakes, and the Hindu Kush Mountain range is a geologically active area where quakes occur every year, according to the Red Cross.

Afghanistan sits on numerous fault lines between the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates, with a fault line also running directly through Herat. Its location on several active fault lines along the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates makes it a seismically active region. These plates meet and collide, causing frequent seismic activity.

(With inputs from ANI)