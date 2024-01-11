Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; epicentre in Afghanistan

Delhi earthquake today: Delhi and its surrounding areas experienced earthquake tremors on Thursday afternoon. The National Capital Region, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram, also felt the earthquake tremors. Earthquake representational image

According to the National Center for Seismology, the nodal agency of the Government of India for the monitoring of earthquake activity, the tremors had its epicentre in Afghanistan.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km ,Location: Afghanistan," it wrote on X.

The tremors were also felt in Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab and other parts of northern India.

According to reports by Pakistani media, the tremors were also felt in Lahore, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's cities.

Earthquake tremors were felt at 2.50 pm in India and Pakistan.

Also read: Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Netizens react with memes on X, ‘every week…’

No reports of loss of lives or property have emerged as of now.

Per NCS, the epicentre of the quake was 241 kilometers north-northeast of Afghanistan's Kabul.

The earthquake triggered panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region reporting shaking of furniture.

Gripped with panic, several people reportedly rushed out of their houses and places of work.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department reported a 6.0-magnitude earthquake in parts of Pakistan at 2.20 pm. The epicenter of the quake was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, reported PTI.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake was of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale. It struck at a depth of 206.6 km, 44 km SSW of Jurm in Afghanistan.