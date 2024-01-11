close_game
close_game
News / India News / Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Netizens react with memes on X, ‘every week…’

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Netizens react with memes on X, ‘every week…’

ByManjiri Chitre
Jan 11, 2024 04:15 PM IST

Mild earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR after 6.1 magnitude quake struck near Afghanistan.

Mild earthquake tremors were felt in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday afternoon. According to the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck near Afghanistan.

Earthquake tremors in Delhi-NCR(iStock)
Earthquake tremors in Delhi-NCR(iStock)

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km ,Location: Afghanistan,” the NCS wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Meanwhile, according to Pakistani media, strong tremors were also felt in Lahore, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities. However, there are no reports of damage or loss of lives yet.

Several netizens rushed to X to react to the earthquake with memes and caution.

“Har week yahi drama hai (Every week same drama),” an user wrote, while another said, “nothing new”.

One user shared a picture from the movie ‘3 idiots’ with the dialogue: "Permanent hoon sir (I am permanent sir).

Meanwhile, some users also expressed worry, calling for everyone's safety.

“Prayers for everyone’s safety,” wrote one user. While, another said: “Very alarming, every 2/3 months it is coming in Delhi.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News and Earthquake Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out