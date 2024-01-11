Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Netizens react with memes on X, ‘every week…’

Mild earthquake tremors were felt in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday afternoon. According to the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck near Afghanistan. Earthquake tremors in Delhi-NCR(iStock)

“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km ,Location: Afghanistan,” the NCS wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, according to Pakistani media, strong tremors were also felt in Lahore, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities. However, there are no reports of damage or loss of lives yet.

Several netizens rushed to X to react to the earthquake with memes and caution.

“Har week yahi drama hai (Every week same drama),” an user wrote, while another said, “nothing new”.

One user shared a picture from the movie ‘3 idiots’ with the dialogue: "Permanent hoon sir (I am permanent sir).

Meanwhile, some users also expressed worry, calling for everyone's safety.

“Prayers for everyone’s safety,” wrote one user. While, another said: “Very alarming, every 2/3 months it is coming in Delhi.”